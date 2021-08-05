Physicians Financial Services Inc. Sells 102 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 1.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 1,620.0% during the 1st quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Tami A. Erwin bought 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $359.61 per share, for a total transaction of $98,892.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total transaction of $14,124,377.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,348,217.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DE. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $427.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $359.23.

Shares of DE stock traded up $3.59 on Thursday, hitting $364.26. The stock had a trading volume of 32,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,651. The company’s 50 day moving average is $350.22. The company has a market cap of $113.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.29. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $179.86 and a 12-month high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 33.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 17.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

