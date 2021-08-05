Physicians Financial Services Inc. Sells 2,397 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,089 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,397 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in shares of Intel by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 62.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of INTC stock remained flat at $$53.90 on Thursday. 591,254 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,157,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Atlantic Securities reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down from $63.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.81.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

