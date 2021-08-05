Physicians Financial Services Inc. Sells 78 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. cut its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,949 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Norfolk Southern comprises 1.1% of Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,226 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 8,777 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 242,832 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $57,699,000 after acquiring an additional 6,260 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 971,982 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $230,955,000 after buying an additional 188,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,114,000. Institutional investors own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Norfolk Southern news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total value of $1,066,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,155,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total transaction of $1,322,675.64. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,067,345.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $301.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.41.

Shares of NYSE NSC traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $254.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,997. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $266.64. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $191.54 and a one year high of $295.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 19.12%. Research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 42.81%.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

