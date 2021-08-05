Physicians Financial Services Inc. Takes Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,775 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 33.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

AKAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.40.

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,388,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 14,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total transaction of $1,645,676.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,995 shares in the company, valued at $5,183,548.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 61,268 shares of company stock worth $7,113,698 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AKAM traded up $0.97 on Thursday, reaching $113.38. 86,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 994,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.98. The company has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.44. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.64 and a fifty-two week high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.30. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 17.52%. Research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.