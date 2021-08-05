PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.19 (NYSE:PKO)

PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PKO) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th.
NYSE PKO opened at $26.75 on Thursday. PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $21.95 and a 12 month high of $27.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.69.
About PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund
