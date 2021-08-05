Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has $84.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $100.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated an equal weight rating and issued a $94.00 target price (up previously from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Monday, May 17th. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a buy rating and issued a $84.48 price target (down previously from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.45.

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $78.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52-week low of $69.29 and a 52-week high of $91.88. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.22.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $696.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.17%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $108,051,000. ClearBridge Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 1,419,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,475,000 after purchasing an additional 565,548 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 329.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 611,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,757,000 after purchasing an additional 469,170 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 159.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 618,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,482,000 after purchasing an additional 380,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $24,732,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

