Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
PNW traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.50. 25,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 857,402. Pinnacle West Capital has a fifty-two week low of $69.29 and a fifty-two week high of $91.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.22. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.32.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.17%.
Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile
Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.
