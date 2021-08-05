Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

PNW traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.50. 25,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 857,402. Pinnacle West Capital has a fifty-two week low of $69.29 and a fifty-two week high of $91.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.22. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.17%.

Several equities analysts have commented on PNW shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.48 price objective (down previously from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pinnacle West Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.45.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

