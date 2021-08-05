Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Up 5.5% Following Dividend Announcement

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) shot up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $150.45 and last traded at $150.16. 88,024 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,853,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $142.35.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.59%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PXD shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $204.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $36.59 billion, a PE ratio of 111.11, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.23.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 298.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

