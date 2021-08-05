Piper Sandler Boosts First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target to $89.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of First Solar in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of First Solar from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of First Solar from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup lowered shares of First Solar from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $101.35.

First Solar stock opened at $92.21 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.66. First Solar has a fifty-two week low of $59.52 and a fifty-two week high of $112.50. The company has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. First Solar had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 10.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Solar news, insider Georges Antoun sold 3,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $232,080.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,464 shares in the company, valued at $2,042,491.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $39,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,098 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,565.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,729 shares of company stock worth $4,035,745. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 627.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 297.0% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 397 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

