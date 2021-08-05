Piper Sandler Comments on Ameresco, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AMRC)

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ameresco in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.35. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ameresco’s FY2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. Ameresco had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 13.62%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AMRC. TheStreet cut Ameresco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Ameresco in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on Ameresco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Ameresco from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.20.

Shares of Ameresco stock opened at $62.01 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 45.60, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.44. Ameresco has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $70.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

In other news, Director Nickolas Stavropoulos sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $138,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $414,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Douglas I. Foy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $253,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,626.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,877 shares of company stock valued at $2,730,372. Corporate insiders own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Ameresco by 23.0% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,452,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,271,000 after acquiring an additional 459,137 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 21.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,040,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,226,000 after purchasing an additional 361,137 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 0.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 725,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,282,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the first quarter worth $32,351,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 2.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 587,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,565,000 after purchasing an additional 11,677 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.37% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

