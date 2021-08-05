Piper Sandler Comments on Interactive Brokers Group, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.64.

IBKR has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.50.

IBKR stock opened at $61.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.55. Interactive Brokers Group has a fifty-two week low of $46.43 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57. The company has a market cap of $25.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.65.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.82. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $754.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.11, for a total value of $2,724,400.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 560,000 shares of company stock valued at $36,462,400. 11.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBKR. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 8,393,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $613,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,561 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,862,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,219,000 after purchasing an additional 268,094 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,369,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,093,000 after purchasing an additional 375,935 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 166.2% in the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,513,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,524,000 after purchasing an additional 944,759 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 967,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,679,000 after purchasing an additional 60,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

