Piper Sandler Weighs in on Foot Locker, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:FL)

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) – Piper Sandler issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Foot Locker in a research report issued on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy expects that the athletic footwear retailer will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Foot Locker’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.59 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.35 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.32 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.48.

NYSE:FL opened at $53.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.07. Foot Locker has a 12-month low of $26.58 and a 12-month high of $66.71.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.67) EPS.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 51.3% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 678 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 46.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,023 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 175.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 8,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total transaction of $544,993.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John A. Maurer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total transaction of $124,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,258 shares of company stock valued at $12,981,580 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.47%.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

