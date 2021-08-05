PiplCoin Price Reaches $0.0011 on Exchanges (PIPL)

PiplCoin (CURRENCY:PIPL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 5th. One PiplCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PiplCoin has traded up 41.9% against the dollar. PiplCoin has a market capitalization of $195,276.39 and $4.00 worth of PiplCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PiplCoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00060886 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002693 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00016785 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $356.93 or 0.00943389 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.47 or 0.00096383 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00044111 BTC.

About PiplCoin

PIPL is a coin. PiplCoin’s total supply is 7,329,758,708 coins and its circulating supply is 172,536,809 coins. The official website for PiplCoin is piplcoin.com . PiplCoin’s official Twitter account is @PiplCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency PiplCoin is a digital asset designed to work as a medium of exchange using cryptography to secure the transactions inside supported share working ecosystem. The amount of issued PiplCoins is equal with the estimation of World population on the 15th of July, 2017. “

PiplCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PiplCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PiplCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PiplCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PiplCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PiplCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.