Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) posted its earnings results on Monday. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 14.62%.

NYSE:PAA opened at $9.51 on Thursday. Plains All American Pipeline has a twelve month low of $5.26 and a twelve month high of $12.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 2.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.57%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.45%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PAA shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.