Playkey Reaches Market Cap of $130,674.94 (PKT)

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded down 12.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. Over the last seven days, Playkey has traded 31.5% lower against the dollar. Playkey has a total market capitalization of $130,674.94 and approximately $100,598.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Playkey coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00058598 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002591 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00016553 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002442 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.99 or 0.00905407 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.58 or 0.00096595 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00043019 BTC.

Playkey Profile

Playkey (PKT) is a coin. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 coins and its circulating supply is 17,414,614 coins. Playkey’s official website is playkey.io . The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Playkey is medium.com/@playkey

According to CryptoCompare, “Playkey is a cloud gaming platform that allows users to run games on low-tech computers by commanding high-tech servers that run the game itself. Playkey allows gamers to access any game while also providing private/professional GPU owners with a new way to earn revenue without “wasting” it on Proof of Work mining. PKT is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It allows users to buy and sell cloud gaming subscriptions as well as other Playkey services and future products. “

Playkey Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playkey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Playkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

