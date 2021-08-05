Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) PT Raised to $39.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) had its target price lifted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 70.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

NASDAQ:PLTK opened at $22.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 95.46. Playtika has a 52-week low of $20.88 and a 52-week high of $36.06.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $659.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.31 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Playtika will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Playtika during the first quarter worth $35,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Playtika in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Playtika in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Playtika in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Playtika in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.64% of the company’s stock.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

