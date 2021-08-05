PointsBet (OTCMKTS:PBTHF) Research Coverage Started at Susquehanna Bancshares

Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of PointsBet (OTCMKTS:PBTHF) in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “positive” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:PBTHF traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.40. 13,903 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,059. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.50. PointsBet has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00.

PointsBet Holdings Limited provides sports and racing betting products and services through its cloud-based technology platform in Australia and New Jersey. The company operates through Australian Trading, Technology, and United States segments. It also engages in the provision of marketing and gaming support services, as well as in the retail sports betting and software development activities.

