POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “POSCO, formerly known as Pohang Iron & Steel Company Ltd., manufactures hot and cold rolled steel products, heavy plate and other steel products for the construction and shipbuilding industries. “

Separately, UBS Group lowered shares of POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. POSCO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

Shares of PKX opened at $75.73 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.26. The company has a market cap of $26.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.60. POSCO has a 1-year low of $38.26 and a 1-year high of $92.19.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 4.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that POSCO will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in POSCO by 310.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,020,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,704,000 after acquiring an additional 772,047 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in POSCO by 2.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 902,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,129,000 after acquiring an additional 17,965 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of POSCO by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 857,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,937,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of POSCO in the second quarter worth approximately $23,316,000. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of POSCO by 0.3% in the first quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 247,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,888,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

POSCO, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets.

