Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $3,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 8.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 61,649.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 123,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,109,000 after purchasing an additional 123,299 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,085,000 after purchasing an additional 81,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:POWI opened at $99.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.09 and a beta of 0.93. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.34 and a 52-week high of $99.98.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 19.78%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.62%.

In related news, VP Doug Bailey sold 3,000 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on POWI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, July 30th. Northland Securities raised Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Power Integrations has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

