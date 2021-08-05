PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PowerFleet Inc. is a provider of subscription-based wireless IoT and M2M solutions for securing, controlling, tracking and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo and vehicles and truck fleets. Its brand consists of PowerFleet, Pointer and Cellocator. PowerFleet Inc., formerly known as I.D. Systems, is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey. “

Get PowerFleet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PWFL opened at $6.76 on Wednesday. PowerFleet has a twelve month low of $5.13 and a twelve month high of $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.29 million, a PE ratio of -16.90 and a beta of 1.81.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $28.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.90 million. PowerFleet had a negative net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 8.62%. As a group, analysts expect that PowerFleet will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in PowerFleet in the second quarter valued at $758,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PowerFleet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,711,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 31,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 10,293 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 7,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Run Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 2,092,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,202,000 after purchasing an additional 426,362 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

About PowerFleet

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things and machine-to-machine solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers industrial solutions, such as on-premise or in-facility asset and operator management, monitoring, and visibility for industrial trucks, such as forklifts, man-lifts, tuggers, and ground support equipment at airports.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PowerFleet (PWFL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PowerFleet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerFleet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.