PowerPool Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $22.51 Million (CVP)

PowerPool (CURRENCY:CVP) traded up 38% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 5th. One PowerPool coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.56 or 0.00003871 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PowerPool has a total market capitalization of $51.64 million and $22.51 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PowerPool has traded up 48.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PowerPool alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00058869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00017344 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002608 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002486 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $367.34 or 0.00912999 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.57 or 0.00098348 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00043043 BTC.

About PowerPool

PowerPool is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2020. PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,155,901 coins. The official message board for PowerPool is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp . PowerPool’s official website is powerpool.finance . PowerPool’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp

According to CryptoCompare, “The PowerPool is a protocol for pooling governance tokens (GTs), such as COMP, BAL, LEND, YFI, BZRX, AKRO, and many others. It allows the token holders to lend, pool, borrow governance tokens, get income from it, and accumulate governance power in protocols based on Ethereum. The Power Pool's mission is to expand the utility of governance tokens to the end-users and provide new coordination for decision making in the Defi ecosystem. “

PowerPool Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PowerPool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PowerPool should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PowerPool using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PowerPool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PowerPool and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.