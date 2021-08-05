PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PREKF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.10.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PrairieSky Royalty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. CIBC boosted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised PrairieSky Royalty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of PREKF traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.92. 1,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,798. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.43. PrairieSky Royalty has a 12-month low of $5.89 and a 12-month high of $14.00.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

