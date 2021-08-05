Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO) Director Sells $160,310.22 in Stock

Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO) Director David Seth Cohen sold 40,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total value of $160,310.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

David Seth Cohen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 10th, David Seth Cohen sold 69,962 shares of Precipio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total value of $279,148.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRPO opened at $2.97 on Thursday. Precipio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.72 and a 52-week high of $9.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.43.

Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Precipio had a negative return on equity of 64.20% and a negative net margin of 132.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRPO. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Precipio in the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Precipio in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Precipio during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Precipio by 57.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 49,737 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Precipio during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

About Precipio

Precipio, Inc, a cancer diagnostics and reagent technology company, provides diagnostic products and services in the United States oncology market. Its product consists of clinical diagnostic services. The company's clinical diagnostic services focus on the diagnosis of different hematopoietic or blood-related cancers to oncologists.

