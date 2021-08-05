Predictive Technology Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRED) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Predictive Technology Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRED) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a decline of 12.3% from the June 30th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,481,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

PRED opened at $0.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $56.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of -1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.26. Predictive Technology Group has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.57.

Predictive Technology Group (OTCMKTS:PRED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.89 million for the quarter. Predictive Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 122.36% and a negative net margin of 355.43%.

Predictive Technology Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes discoveries and technologies involved in novel molecular diagnostic, therapeutic, and human cellular and tissue-based products (HCT/Ps). It operates in two segments, Human Cellular and Tissues Products (HCT/Ps); and Diagnostics and Therapeutics.

