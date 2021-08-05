Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) Sets New 12-Month High at $11.18

Shares of Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.18 and last traded at $11.18, with a volume of 6033 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.65.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Preferred Apartment Communities in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

Get Preferred Apartment Communities alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.28. The company has a market cap of $564.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.97). Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.42%.

In other Preferred Apartment Communities news, Director Sara Finley purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.51 per share, for a total transaction of $52,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,594 shares in the company, valued at $342,562.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,783,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,264,000 after purchasing an additional 259,619 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 979,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,645,000 after buying an additional 83,904 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 763,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,651,000 after buying an additional 63,205 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 521,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,136,000 after buying an additional 17,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 511,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,037,000 after buying an additional 67,108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.94% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile (NYSE:APTS)

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.