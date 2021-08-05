Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Trading Down 6.4%

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD)’s stock price dropped 6.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $29.55 and last traded at $29.55. Approximately 109 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 220,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.57.

PRLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised Prelude Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Prelude Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Prelude Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.08.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.05). Equities analysts expect that Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Prelude Therapeutics news, CFO Brian Piper sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $285,571.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,571.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peggy Scherle sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $408,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,333 shares of company stock valued at $2,301,822. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 8.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 0.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 115,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,005,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 21.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 7.6% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. 69.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD)

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

