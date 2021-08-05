Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Receives $38.15 Average Price Target from Analysts

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.15.

PINC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Premier from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays cut shares of Premier from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Premier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ PINC opened at $35.42 on Monday. Premier has a 1 year low of $30.13 and a 1 year high of $37.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. Premier had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $469.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Premier will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 96.5% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Premier in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 650.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 66.1% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Premier during the second quarter worth $204,000. 65.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

