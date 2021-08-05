Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.900-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $969.54 million.Prestige Consumer Healthcare also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.90 or more EPS.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock traded up $2.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.68. 5,963 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,706. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.89. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 12-month low of $32.19 and a 12-month high of $53.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $237.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.59 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PBH. Zacks Investment Research cut Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prestige Consumer Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

