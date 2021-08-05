Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Decreases Stock Holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) by 36.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 89,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 51,389 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 2,900.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 31.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 48.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $125,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $151,000. 55.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGMO opened at $9.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.83. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.05 and a twelve month high of $19.43.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.03). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.82% and a negative net margin of 94.38%. The business had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 100.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

