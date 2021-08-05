Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $1.24 Million Stake in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 25.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,230 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Cohu were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COHU. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Cohu by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cohu by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cohu by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 88.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cohu alerts:

In related news, Director Andrew M. Caggia sold 5,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $175,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COHU opened at $34.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.78. Cohu, Inc. has a one year low of $15.73 and a one year high of $51.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.89.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.17. Cohu had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 17.97%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

COHU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cohu in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Cohu from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cohu in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Cohu from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the semiconductor test and inspection equipment, and printed circuit board (PCB) test equipment businesses in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. It supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment, and bare board PCB test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

Further Reading: Beta

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COHU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.