Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $1.29 Million Position in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its holdings in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,004 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in The ODP were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The ODP by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 476,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,961,000 after acquiring an additional 56,657 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in The ODP by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 406,833 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,920,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in The ODP during the 4th quarter valued at $1,875,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in The ODP during the 4th quarter valued at $15,061,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The ODP by 168.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 114,678 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after acquiring an additional 71,898 shares in the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Stephen M. Mohan sold 5,500 shares of The ODP stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total value of $244,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,481.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin Moffitt sold 11,000 shares of The ODP stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $497,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,708,584.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,500 shares of company stock worth $963,635 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The ODP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

NASDAQ ODP opened at $47.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 2.14. The ODP Co. has a one year low of $17.86 and a one year high of $51.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.09.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. The ODP had a positive return on equity of 10.39% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The ODP Co. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The ODP announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 5th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The ODP Company Profile

The ODP Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It offers tools and resources to its clients to start, grow, and run their business. It operates through the following brands: Office Depot, OfficeMax, CompuCom, and Grabnd&Toy.

