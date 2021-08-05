Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Stock Position in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.23% of Ennis worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ennis by 321.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 765,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,348,000 after acquiring an additional 583,870 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ennis by 7.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 427,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,120,000 after acquiring an additional 28,373 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ennis by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 389,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,313,000 after acquiring an additional 8,085 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ennis by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 332,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after acquiring an additional 24,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ennis by 80.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 262,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,614,000 after acquiring an additional 117,445 shares in the last quarter. 74.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EBF opened at $19.49 on Thursday. Ennis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.18 and a 1-year high of $22.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.76. The company has a market capitalization of $508.75 million, a P/E ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.57.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Ennis had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $96.93 million during the quarter.

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360Âº Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and Ace Forms brands.

