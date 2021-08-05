Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 5,368 Shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) by 28.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,347 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,368 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.06% of Heartland Financial USA worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HTLF. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 8.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 123,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 9,193 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 278,241 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,233,000 after acquiring an additional 15,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HTLF stock opened at $44.89 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.37 and a fifty-two week high of $54.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.33.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 28.82%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is a positive change from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.33.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

