Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Raises Stock Holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FHI. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Federated Hermes by 2,870,142.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 200,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 200,910 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Federated Hermes by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 352,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,177,000 after purchasing an additional 7,967 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Federated Hermes by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 6,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Federated Hermes by 503.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 97,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 81,467 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FHI opened at $31.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.34 and a 52 week high of $34.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.89.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 27.94%. Sell-side analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.44%.

In other Federated Hermes news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 5,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $194,670.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 310,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,111,942.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John B. Fisher sold 35,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total value of $1,174,198.11. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 529,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,620,024.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,649 shares of company stock valued at $1,412,625 over the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Federated Hermes from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.88.

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

