Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 1,009 Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 3.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 554.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EPC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Northern Trust Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

Shares of EPC opened at $41.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.04. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 1 year low of $25.50 and a 1 year high of $46.44.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $519.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.26 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

