Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 5,298 Shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,810 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,298 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.07% of LendingClub worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in LendingClub during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in LendingClub by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in LendingClub by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in LendingClub in the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. 81.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LC opened at $27.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.45. LendingClub Co. has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $28.36. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.76 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.82.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.50. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 21.42% and a negative return on equity of 11.35%. As a group, equities analysts predict that LendingClub Co. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on LendingClub from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded LendingClub from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on LendingClub from $25.00 to $33.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.40.

In other LendingClub news, Director Allan R. Landon purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.51 per share, for a total transaction of $33,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,752.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 2,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total value of $30,005.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,831.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 4,250 shares of company stock worth $55,363 and sold 11,812 shares worth $236,421. Company insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

