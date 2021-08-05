Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Primerica were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of Primerica by 34.3% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in Primerica by 181.1% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 22,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,367,000 after acquiring an additional 14,675 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Primerica during the first quarter worth about $1,706,000. Running Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in Primerica by 1.3% during the first quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 39,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,896,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Primerica during the first quarter worth about $7,678,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Primerica stock opened at $144.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.47. Primerica, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.63 and a 1 year high of $165.35.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $636.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.81 million. Primerica had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 22.82%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.90, for a total value of $482,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,801 shares in the company, valued at $11,552,780.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 8,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.98, for a total transaction of $1,303,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,805.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,658,622 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

PRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. lifted their target price on shares of Primerica from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

