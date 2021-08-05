Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $26.60 Million Holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 603,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 86,605 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $26,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNN. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 46.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 89.9% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 16.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

In other National Retail Properties news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total value of $46,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,445.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NNN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of National Retail Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.71.

NYSE NNN opened at $47.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 8.09 and a quick ratio of 8.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.08. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.41 and a 1 year high of $50.33. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.85.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 33.09%. The firm had revenue of $179.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is currently 84.46%.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN).

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.