Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,077,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,703 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.34% of Exelixis worth $24,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 1,035.4% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 388.3% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

EXEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down from $47.00) on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

In other news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 60,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total transaction of $1,048,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Stelios Papadopoulos sold 20,770 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $518,834.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 295,363 shares of company stock valued at $6,798,319. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $16.79 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.69. Exelixis, Inc. has a one year low of $16.19 and a one year high of $27.35. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.03.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Exelixis had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The firm had revenue of $270.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

