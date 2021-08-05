Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 14,138 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,138 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Ameren worth $25,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AEE. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 136.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 44,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,450,000 after buying an additional 25,527 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 819,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,945,000 after buying an additional 13,738 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter worth $924,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter worth $642,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

Ameren stock opened at $85.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.79. Ameren Co. has a one year low of $69.79 and a one year high of $86.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.27.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.12. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.86%.

AEE has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ameren from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.71.

In other Ameren news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $671,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.