Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 19,820 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,820 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Entergy worth $25,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Entergy in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Entergy in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Entergy in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 202.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

ETR stock opened at $103.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.95. The company has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.56. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $85.78 and a 1-year high of $113.36.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). Entergy had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 15.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Entergy’s payout ratio is 67.14%.

In other Entergy news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $321,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total value of $125,916.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,619,686. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ETR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Entergy from $119.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.57.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

