Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 26,616 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 6.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 370,888 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 26,616 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $24,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Western Digital by 0.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,361,980 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $558,162,000 after acquiring an additional 42,839 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,819,844 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $388,475,000 after purchasing an additional 335,413 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,624,452 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $375,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,434 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,468,562 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $364,092,000 after purchasing an additional 120,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 1,932.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,407,700 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $360,964,000 after purchasing an additional 5,141,587 shares in the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $64.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.98 and a beta of 1.60. Western Digital Co. has a 52 week low of $33.53 and a 52 week high of $78.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.88.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The data storage provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.65. Western Digital had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

WDC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.09.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

