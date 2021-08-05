Private Management Group Inc. Purchases 2,994 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Private Management Group Inc. grew its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 232.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,281 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in 3M by 2,164.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in 3M by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,902,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $332,610,000 after acquiring an additional 388,686 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in 3M by 284.5% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 8,206 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,765 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.83, for a total value of $356,229.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total transaction of $621,262.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $198.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.59. The company has a market cap of $114.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 1 year low of $152.10 and a 1 year high of $208.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that 3M will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. 3M’s payout ratio is 67.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.75.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

