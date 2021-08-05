Private Management Group Inc. Sells 273 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Private Management Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $7,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 140.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,358 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 8,377 shares in the last quarter. NFC Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth about $1,966,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth about $24,143,000. 40 North Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth about $189,870,000. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth about $293,181,000. 91.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ilene S. Gordon bought 1,000 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $140.39 per share, with a total value of $140,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at $176,189.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $184,442.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,224.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $147.79 on Thursday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.54 and a 52-week high of $151.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was up 83.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IFF. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.11 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.09.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

