PROG (NYSE:PRG) vs. FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) Head-To-Head Survey

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) and PROG (NYSE:PRG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Get FlexShopper alerts:

FlexShopper has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PROG has a beta of 1.99, suggesting that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for FlexShopper and PROG, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FlexShopper 0 0 1 0 3.00 PROG 0 1 6 0 2.86

FlexShopper presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 46.52%. PROG has a consensus price target of $59.60, suggesting a potential upside of 38.77%. Given FlexShopper’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe FlexShopper is more favorable than PROG.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.1% of FlexShopper shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.6% of PROG shares are held by institutional investors. 30.1% of FlexShopper shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of PROG shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FlexShopper and PROG’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FlexShopper $102.08 million 0.57 -$340,000.00 ($0.17) -16.06 PROG $2.48 billion 1.16 -$61.47 million $3.45 12.45

FlexShopper has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PROG. FlexShopper is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PROG, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares FlexShopper and PROG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FlexShopper -0.36% N/A -0.67% PROG 9.82% 29.18% 19.62%

Summary

PROG beats FlexShopper on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

FlexShopper Company Profile

FlexShopper, Inc., a financial and technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, including tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, such accessories. The company was formerly known as Anchor Funding Services, Inc. and changed its name to FlexShopper, Inc. in October 2013. FlexShopper, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

PROG Company Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc. operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions. The Vive segment provides second-look and revolving credit products to customers that may not qualify for traditional prime lending through private label and Vive-branded credit cards. It offers lease-purchase solutions through approximately 25,000 third-party point-of-sale partner locations and e-commerce websites in 45 states and the District of Columbia. The company was formerly known as Aaron's Holdings Company, Inc. and changed its name to PROG Holdings, Inc. in December 2020. PROG Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is based in Draper, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShopper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShopper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.