Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.03-0.07 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $121-130 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $141.83 million.Progyny also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.430-$0.500 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ PGNY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.36. 763,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 931,461. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.74. Progyny has a twelve month low of $23.56 and a twelve month high of $66.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.12 and a beta of 1.79.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. Progyny had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 14.97%. The company had revenue of $122.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Progyny will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PGNY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Progyny from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Progyny from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Guggenheim cut Progyny from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Progyny in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.33.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 1,930 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $108,852.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,229,295.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 277,647 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total value of $17,822,160.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,409,073 shares of company stock valued at $86,078,008. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

