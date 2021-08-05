ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN) Shares Sold by Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC decreased its stake in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC owned 0.07% of ProShares Online Retail ETF worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Online Retail ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $15,962,000. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF in the first quarter valued at $5,530,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,807,000 after purchasing an additional 56,632 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF by 227.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after purchasing an additional 32,944 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF by 13.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 265,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,791,000 after purchasing an additional 31,693 shares during the period.

Get ProShares Online Retail ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA ONLN traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $73.55. 1,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,313. ProShares Online Retail ETF has a 12 month low of $59.36 and a 12 month high of $93.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.50.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Online Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Online Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.