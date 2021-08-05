ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Stock Holdings Lowered by Maltin Wealth Management Inc.

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) by 5.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,271 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000.

Shares of SH stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.93. 52,736 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,253,971. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 1-year low of $14.89 and a 1-year high of $21.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.38.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

