ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Sets New 52-Week High at $138.33

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $138.33 and last traded at $137.77, with a volume of 650050 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $135.68.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.13.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TQQQ. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 352.9% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

