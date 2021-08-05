Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Protara Therapeutics Inc. is committed to identifying and advancing transformative therapies for rare and specialty diseases. The company’s portfolio includes, TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy being developed for the treatment of lymphatic malformations, and intravenous Choline Chloride, an investigational phospholipid substrate replacement therapy for the treatment of intestinal failure associated liver disease. Protara Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as ArTara Therapeutics, is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on Protara Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Protara Therapeutics from $43.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Protara Therapeutics stock opened at $7.58 on Thursday. Protara Therapeutics has a one year low of $7.52 and a one year high of $27.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.24.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.51). Equities analysts expect that Protara Therapeutics will post -4.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Protara Therapeutics news, insider Martin Sebastian Olivo bought 9,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $99,919.30. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,041. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TARA. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Protara Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,801,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Protara Therapeutics by 9,988.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 61,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 61,130 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its stake in Protara Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 689,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,860,000 after acquiring an additional 46,742 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in Protara Therapeutics by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 109,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Protara Therapeutics by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 63,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 26,318 shares during the last quarter. 76.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Protara Therapeutics Company Profile

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identifying and advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy for the treatment of lymphatic malformations.

